wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Set to Appear Live on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced another segment for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Fresh off of his Steel Cage Match win over Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution 2025 last Sunday, Will Ospreay will be appearing live on tonight’s show.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Tonight’s show will air live on TBS and simulcast on Max starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: The Beast Mortos vs. Wildcard
* Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* We’ll hear from MJF
* Will Ospreay to appear live tonight
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TONIGHT
Fresno, CA
LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on TBS + Streaming on MAX!
We'll hear from @WillOspreay LIVE TONIGHT!
What's next for the Aerial Assassin after defeating @kylefletcherpro at AEW Revolution inside a Steel Cage?
LIVE TONIGHT, 8ET/7CT on TBS + MAX! pic.twitter.com/sNBhRFF6Ze
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 12, 2025
