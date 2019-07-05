Will Ospreay Says He’d Love To Have Seth Rollins’ Bank Account But Money Isn’t Everything To Him

Will Ospreay spoke with the media at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 press conference in Arlington, TX today and 411 was on hand. When asked about his social media feud with Seth Rollins, Ospreay said that while he would love to have Seth’s bank account, he is happiest in a NJPW ring.

“It’s a bit of banter, know what I mean, it’s just me having a laugh. People just take everything so damn fucking seriously. Sorry for swearing, I’m just in a bad mood. At the end of it, I respect Seth [Rollins], I don’t even know his real name. I respect him, he’s a great, great wrestler, great guy, and at the end of it, I wasn’t offended by the banking [comment], I would love your bank account, money is great, but it’s not everything to me. Happiness is my main thing. And even though I sometimes struggle to find it, I’m happy when I’m inside a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring.”

