Will Ospreay Shared Hopeful Update About Back Injury Last Week
June 18, 2021 | Posted by
In a post to his Twitter account last week, Will Ospreay revealed that his MRI results came back and revealed that his back injury is treatable.
He wrote: “Today I was given the MRI results about my back, and although the news wasn’t the best, they did say it’s treatable. Now I’m motivated to comeback.”
The injury forced Ospreay to give up the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship last month, which is now being held by Shingo Takagi.
