– Speaking to Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed his admiration for Paul Heyman, recalling the moment where Heyman offered Ospreay an EVOLVE contract back in 2016 during an Inside The Ropes event in London. He ultimately opted to continue wrestling in NJPW and other indie wrestling promotions at the time.

Ospreay said on Paul Heyman (via Fightful), “Listen, yeah, sure. Paul gave me that incredible moment once upon a time, where he offered me an EVOLVE deal years ago. I didn’t take it. The money was s***, to be honest with you.” Ospreay added his comment about the money was a joke. He continued, “It was lovely, but I love Paul Heyman. I grew up watching him, man. I’ve always admired his ability to evolve his character and to get into certain roles. He’s the man.”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion later signed a multi-year contract with AEW back in 2023 after becoming a free agent. Heyman still currently works as part of WWE.