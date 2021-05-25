wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Shares X-Ray Photo of His Neck Injury
May 25, 2021
– As previously reported, former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay was forced to vacate the title due to a neck injury. Earlier today, Ospreay shared a photo on his Twitter account showing an X-ray of his neck injury, which you can see below.
As noted, Revolution Pro has not yet stripped Ospreay of the British Heavyweight Championship, which Ospreay currently holds, yet. However, the company did release a statement on Twitter last week, noting they’ve spoken to Ospreay, and that he plans on addressing the situation when the promotion gets back to doing shows later on.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 25, 2021
