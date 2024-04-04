wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Reacts To Sharing Moment With Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite
After his show-opening speech about loving wrestling on last night’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland put over Will Ospreay as the future of the business. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay reacted to sharing the ring with the Rated-R Superstar.
He wrote: “Me & my new mate @RatedRCope. Ever need a partner to do 5 second poses. I’m here bruv.”
