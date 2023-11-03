Will Ospreay Confronts Shota Umino with an Ultimatum Ahead of NJPW Power Struggle

In a pre-show media scrum for NJPW Power Struggle, Will Ospreay delivered a message to Shota Umino, who will be challenging him for the IGWP United States Championship (via Fightful). Ospreay referenced his impending exit from NJPW next year and demanded Umino show him a performance that would prove him equal to Ospreay as a leader for the promotion. You can watch a video clip from the press conference and find some highlights from Ospreay below.

On his own history with NJPW: “I’ve grown up in front of them. This is why there is a connection issue. They want to see sacrifice. They want to see you sacrifice. For eight years I’ve been in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They’ve seen me as a 22-year-old boy. I’m a 30-year-old man now, bruv. They feel safe with New Japan in my hands. They want to feel safe in your hands because my time is running out. I want you to dethrone me. I want you to beat me because I care about New Japan. I want it safe. I want it in safe hands. If you don’t come tomorrow, wanting to rip my face off, wanting to beat me to a bloody pulp because they’ve seen me bleed and sacrifice. I’ve missed funerals, my friends, and family because I’m constantly here giving my everything to New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

On what he wants to see from Umino in their match: “Right there, that says Grow Up. I’ve grown up in front of you guys. I’ve given you my heart. I’ve become a man in front of your eyes. You guys have depended on me, and every single time I’ve been given the ball, I have not dropped it. I have fought for everyone here. In the darkest times, everyone has said, ‘It’s okay, give the ball to Ospreay.’ The time is running out. You need to fight! You need to beat me. No, you’re not Omega, you’re not Okada, you’re not Takagi, you’re not Jericho, you’re not Tsuji, you’re not Zack Sabre Jr, you’re not Mike Bailey, you’re fucking Shota Umino. Fight for all of them, take this from me. If you don’t, I don’t feel safe leaving New Japan in your hands.”