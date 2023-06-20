Will Ospreay Says His Shoulder Is ‘Good As Can Be’ Ahead of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay has provided an update on his shoulder status ahead of his match with Kenny Omega at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Ospreay was out of action in March due to a shoulder injury and returned to the ring in April. Ospreay spoke with Knotfest for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On how his shoulder feels after his match with Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion: “As good as it physically can be, the weight difference was for sure a factor facing Lance. The sheer mass of the guy and it not being fully healed was extremely difficult to be able to hit any type of power moves, so had to go for strikes instead.”

On the pressure leading into the match: “There is way more pressure [than Wrestle Kingdom 17] as everyone will always want to be able to top it. This time, I’m more motivated to get the right results and have answers to his offense.”