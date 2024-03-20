Will Ospreay to Speak on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that Will Ospreay will be appearing on tonight’s show, and viewers will be hearing from him later tonight. Tony Khan wrote earlier, “Wednesday Night Will Ospreay! We’ll hear from @WillOspreay TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite! Very few tickets remain, TONIGHT will be SOLD OUT, with some of the planet’s loudest wrestling fans LIVE in Toronto for a huge Wednesday Night! Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT”

AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be airing back to back tonight on TBS. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

DYNAMITE

* I Quit Match for TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

* AEW Continental Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa

* Chris Jericho vs. HOOK

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay

RAMPAGE

* AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament: Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

* Street Fight: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue