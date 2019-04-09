wrestling / News
Various News: Will Ospreay Plans to Stay With NJPW, Darby Allin Announces Free Agency
– It looks like Will Ospreay plans on staying under the NJPW banner. He recently tweeted this week, “3 years ago I signed my first deal with @njpw1972. Plenty more years for this wonderful company I now call home.” Later, when he was asked if he will go to another team, he wrote, “No. I stay with NJPW.” You can check out the tweets by Will Ospreay below.
3 years ago I signed my first deal with @njpw1972.
Plenty more years for this wonderful company I now call home. pic.twitter.com/jc4sVt7zb7
— “A̶e̶r̶i̶a̶l̶ Assassin” Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 8, 2019
No. I stay with NJPW
— “A̶e̶r̶i̶a̶l̶ Assassin” Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 8, 2019
– It looks like Darby Allin is a free agent now. You can check out a tweet he shared earlier today below. Allin wrote, “It was time to evolve and now let’s see where the wind takes me…… No matter where I end up the whole fuckin world will know my name.”
It was time to evolve and now let's see where the wind takes me……
No matter where I end up the whole fuckin world will know my name.
📸 @AlanBlackRhino pic.twitter.com/l2PPj5E5qU
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 9, 2019
