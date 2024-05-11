Will Ospreay on His Struggles With Wrestling Promos

– During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed his struggles with wrestling promos and how it’s affected by his ADHD diagnosis. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on never being a good promo cutter: “I’ve never been a good promo, I’ll be honest with you. If you look at some of the stuff I did in New Japan, like, this is something that I do credit New Japan for, after a match, as soon as you’re done, you could be p***ing blood, you could be dying from exhaustion, they’re like comment … Half the time you’re, like, dying. So they would force you in a weird way to do promos and it’s not really instructed, like what you can and can’t say. So you would just sometimes ramble. And a lot of the time, I just didn’t really know what to say.”

On his struggles with ADHD and how it affects his promos: “I need to focus on the camera. And this is where I have ADHD and it is one of those things you can tell. Because when I’m cutting a promo, I can’t make eye contact with people and it’s, I know I need to work on it, but it’s just something I’ve had for flipping ages, not realized about it. I only found out I had ADHD when I was in, like, 2019 in Japan. So straight away you’re going, ‘Oh my god, that makes so much sense.’ Like, I’m so impulsive, I get it now. So they’re the things I struggle with.”

Will Ospreay will be in action at tonight’s AEW Collision in Vancouver, British Columbia. He’s set to face Lee Moriarty in a singles match. Two weeks from now, he will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The card is set for Sunday, May 26. It will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.