Will Ospreay Teases Match With Hirooki Goto at Forbidden Door, Doesn’t Want To Move To US

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Will Ospreay said that he has no plans to move to the United States from the UK, and he doesn’t think anything would convince. Elsewhere, he teased an IWGP title match with Hirooki Goto at Forbidden Door. Here are highlights:

On who he wants to face at Forbidden Door: “There’s so many. There’s one person I’ve never faced in my time, especially in New Japan, and I can’t believe it that we’ve never wrestlers each other one on one, is the current IWGP world heavyweight champion, Goto. We’ve been in a faction together but we’ve never wrestled one on one. Forbidden Door is coming up and if he wants a challenge, I would love nothing more than to try to regain my championship.”

On dealing with pain: “I come home to England, I get the wife to put some baby oil over me and just rub me down, just like what any other normal boy wants out of life. We’ve got a great medical team backstage at AEW. I do feel like they put me on priority quite a lot because they do realize that my travel scheduled is quite insane. They get angry when I don’t show in the trainer’s room. I appreciate every single one of them that looks after me.”

On moving to the United States: “There’s nothing in my being that makes me want to move to the United States. I respect it and understand why people do it, but I have such a lovely life here and my son’s doing really well in school. I am very happy here. I don’t have any aspirations to want to move.”