Will Ospreay Teases Potential Matchup With Hirooki Goto

– During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover’s Josh Martinez, AEW star Will Ospreay was asked if there is a Japanese wrestling star he’d like to face who he has never stepped into the ring with before. Ospreay noted the current reigning iWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto, who he has never faced.

Will Ospreay stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Strangely, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion right now, Goto. We never wrestled one another. Forbidden Door is coming up, so…” Ospreay also previously held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in NJPW.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 is currently scheduled for August 24, 2025. This year’s event will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England. Ospreay’s next big challenge is facing Hangman Page in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals on Sunday, May 25 at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The winner will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW All In: Texas 2025 in July.