Will Ospreay Tests Positive for Covid, Will Miss Rev Pro Shows

Revolution Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has tested positive for Covid-19, and as such has been removed from his advertised bookings for the company this weekend in Sheffield and London.

The promotion confirmed that Ospreay has “mild symptoms” and is otherwise healthy – something that Ospreay confirmed via a video posted on his own Twitter account.

Ospreay had been booked to wrestle Brendan White in Sheffield on Saturday, then to team with the Young Guns to take on White, Doug Williams and Ricky Knight Jr. the next night in London. At time of writing, Rev Pro still expect Ospreay to be able to compete at their High Stakes show in London’s York Hall on September 19, where he’s due to face Ricky Knight Jr.