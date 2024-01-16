Will Ospreay Thanks TNA After Snake Eyes Taping, Hopes To Return

Will Ospreay has expressed his gratitude to TNA after competing at the Snake Eyes TV taping, saying he hopes to return at some point. Ospreay competed at Sunday’s post-Hard to Kill taping (spoilers are here) and he posted to Twitter on Monday to comment on his appearance.

Ospreay wrote:

“I will continue to publicly show my support & appreciation to @IMPACTWRESTLING roster, staff & crew. Thank you for allowing me to be part of the return & getting to finally call myself a TNA kid. All the best to that talented group & hopefully we can cross over again.”