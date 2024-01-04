Will Ospreay Thanks Ubisoft For Assassin’s Creed Attire at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, ‘The Aerial Assassin’ wore an outfit inspired a popular video game series for his match. Will Ospreay came out in attire inspired by Assassin’s Creed, with an entrance to match. In a post on Twitter, he thanked Ubisoft for the use of their IP.

Thank you to @Ubisoft and @assassinscreed for allowing me to live a lifelong dream at Wrestle Kingdom! I hope you all enjoyed it! pic.twitter.com/Sgwfi2IF2C — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 4, 2024