Will Ospreay Thanks Ubisoft For Assassin’s Creed Attire at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Image Credit: NJPW

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, ‘The Aerial Assassin’ wore an outfit inspired a popular video game series for his match. Will Ospreay came out in attire inspired by Assassin’s Creed, with an entrance to match. In a post on Twitter, he thanked Ubisoft for the use of their IP.

He wrote: “Thank you to @Ubisoft and @assassinscreed for allowing me to live a lifelong dream at Wrestle Kingdom! I hope you all enjoyed it!

