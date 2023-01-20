Will Ospreay Thinks People Were Too Hard On Seth Rollins Over Their Twitter Spat

In an interview with Fightful, Will Ospreay gave his thoughts on his Twitter ‘feud’ with Seth Rollins back in 2019 and said the internet was too hard on Rollins.

At the time, it started when Rollins said no one alive was as good as he was, to which Ospreay responded, “I’m alive.” It went on from there with Rollins talking about bank accounts and calling Ospreay ‘little guy’. There was backlash at the time but it has since been smoothed over. Here are highlights:

On Vader’s impact on wrestling: “No comment. No, here we go, the impact he made on wrestling should always be celebrated and memorized as, a man of his size and the things he was doing, leaving people in awe. It’s always a wonderful thing to be able to watch back on and I hope he rests well.”

On his ‘feud’ with Seth Rollins: “I hated seeing what he was actually going through. When everyone was being mean to him, I really didn’t like that. I thought it was a little bit too much. I saw it, as we were having fun with one another and taking the piss out one another, I didn’t like how people were actually harassing him. I don’t like that in general. I put myself in those situations and I don’t like it either. Now, maturing and growing up and actually growing from all that, I hope he’s doing well. His character is cool, I love what he’s doing, and he’s definitely one of the best guys WWE has. I think it’d be an interesting showcase to have us both in the ring one day. If the WWE door does open, it would be great.”

On Great-O-Khan is Las Vegas: “The greatest wrestler this generation has ever seen. Have you seen the stuff he was doing in Las Vegas? You only got photos. I have videos that can never be aired to the public. It’s the funniest shit I’ve ever seen in my entire life. That man is the epitome of what we should be doing, just going out there and having fun. We should be wild animals, but contained. Contained wild animals.”

On his match with Kenny Omega: “I will never be able to argue against his drawing ability, his talent, his charisma and his reach in professional wrestling. He’s a one of a kind talent, one in a million, but the time has come where everything has to change. I’ve been flying the flag and I’ve done the things you would never be able to do. The Kenny Omega that would wrestle in a pandemic, New Japan World would have been broken and quit wrestling. He couldn’t survive the things I’ve survived through. That’s made me who I am today and a very pissed off and angry person because he’s constantly belittled everything I’ve done. I’m looking forward to this because not only am I going to kick your fucking head in, I’m going to enjoy it and it’s going to be on home soil. You might have the Japan boy here ages ago, but you left. I stayed and stuck it out.”