Will Ospreay Thinks Tony Khan Has a ‘Heart of Gold’

– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay discussed his relationship with Tony Khan and more. Below are some highlights Fightful):

Will Ospreay on Tony Khan: “He’s super friendly, super nice. I talk to him all the time. He tells me what’s bad, he tells me what’s good. I think I might be one of the only wrestlers he’s ever said ‘no’ to. I quite like that.”

On what Tony Khan told him “no” to: “That’s a little trade secret.”

On why he likes Tony Khan: “I do really like him. I do think he has a heart of gold. What he’s done for the industry is incredible. I would have never been an American wrestler without him. I would have stuck with Japan for the rest of my life because I would have never thought this was possible when it came to coming over to America to wrestle, you’d have to move here. As much as I do enjoy coming over and doing my visits, my home is the UK. I want to be around my family. That was never going to to happen without AEW. AEW has come along and now that I’m on weekly television, which I never thought was going to be possible, and my residence is still in the United Kingdom.”

Will Ospreay will be in action this weekend at AEW WrestleDream, defending his title against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita in a Triple Threat Match. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.