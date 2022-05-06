wrestling / News
Will Ospreay To Debut For GCW Next Month
Game Changer Wrestling has finally acquired the services of Will Ospreay, as he will debut for the company at GCW I Never Liked You next month. The event happens at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island on June 19. There is no word who Ospreay’s opponent will be at this time. Back in January, Nick Wayne had commented that he wanted a match with Ospreay, which Joey Janela said he would try to make happen.
Wayne will also appear at this show, along with LuFisto and Jack Cartwheel.
*BREAKING*
WILL OSPREAY makes his GCW Debut on June 19th in PROVIDENCE!
Tix on Sale NOW:https://t.co/oxIYZe0O6p
GCW presents
"I Never Liked You"
Sun 6/19 – 4PM
Fete Music Hall
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/En5YPgOMtv
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 6, 2022
