Will Ospreay to Miss G1 Climax Show Due to Injury

– Will Ospreay will not be competing at tonight’s G1 Climax 29 show as planned due to an injury. NJPW announced on Sunday night that Ospreay is out due to injury, noting that it is not skeletal or nervous system-related and that his status for the July 18th show is yet to be determined. Ospreay than retweeted with his own message, as you can see below:

Sorry I couldn’t make it out there guys. I’m in a huge amount of pain right now but New Japan is giving me all the best treatment and taking great care of my health.

I’ll do my best to continue the G1. https://t.co/pSVsh82sqW

