wrestling / News

Will Ospreay to Miss G1 Climax Show Due to Injury

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Will Ospreay Surprised

– Will Ospreay will not be competing at tonight’s G1 Climax 29 show as planned due to an injury. NJPW announced on Sunday night that Ospreay is out due to injury, noting that it is not skeletal or nervous system-related and that his status for the July 18th show is yet to be determined. Ospreay than retweeted with his own message, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW G1 Climax 29, Will Ospreay, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading