Will Ospreay Says He Likes Triple H, Says It Was ‘Hard’ Hearing His Comments

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Fightful), Will Ospreay was asked about the brief war of words he had with Triple H last month. Triple H made comments that many, including Ospreay, believed were about him, when he suggested that certain wrestlers had “no business” being in WWE if they weren’t “in it for the grind.” Ospreay retaliated on an episode of Dynamite, noting that the WWE CCO ‘grinded’ on the bosses daughter to get where he was.

Ospreay said of the spat: ““It is what it is. Everyone sent it to me. People within the company were saying, ‘That was a bag at you.’ I’m over it now. I said my bit. My thing was funny. Everyone took it way too personally. All these old fucks that are like, ‘I have a podcast’ and they think they know everything. I couldn’t give a fuck about these guys. As soon as it was said, I fired back and it should be done. At the end of it, no harm done. I fucking like Triple H. It was a little bit hard hearing that shit. I was nothing but respectful in all the talks. I have my own mission, my own objectives, my own goals. Just because it doesn’t fit with your things, it doesn’t mean people should be firing shots my way. I come from a generation where if you fire one at me, I fire one back.“