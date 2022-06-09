Will Ospreay & United Empire Appear On AEW Dynamite, Attack FTR & Trent

Will Ospreay has jumped across the Forbidden Door, with the NJPW star and his stable appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Ospreay come out and distracted Trent and FTR as they talked about how Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan ruined last month’s ROH Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Roppongi Vice.

As Ospreay distracted the group, the rest of United Empire came out and attacked them, laying them out. You can see clips from the segment below: