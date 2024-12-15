Will Ospreay Volunteers To Fight Death Riders With Darby Allin on AEW Collision

The Death Riders are starting to gain more enemies, as Will Ospreay has volunteered to fight with Darby Allin against them. During tonight’s AEW Collision, Ospreay approached Allin and said he appreciated Allin saving him from Castagnoli and a chair on Dynamite. He said that he would help Allin once the Continental Classic is over, then warned that he would go through Allin at Holiday Bash this Wednesday.

@DarbyAllin and @WillOspreay had a heated exchange following their encounter with Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite, with different priorities in mind.

Whether they're on the same page or not, they WILL be across the ring from each other NEXT WEEK! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Mtk0Nkk14H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2024