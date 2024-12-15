wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Volunteers To Fight Death Riders With Darby Allin on AEW Collision

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay Darby Allin AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

The Death Riders are starting to gain more enemies, as Will Ospreay has volunteered to fight with Darby Allin against them. During tonight’s AEW Collision, Ospreay approached Allin and said he appreciated Allin saving him from Castagnoli and a chair on Dynamite. He said that he would help Allin once the Continental Classic is over, then warned that he would go through Allin at Holiday Bash this Wednesday.

