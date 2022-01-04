wrestling / News

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage Title Match to Headline Warrior Wrestling 18

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Warrior Wrestling - Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

– Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay has been announced as the main event for Warrior Wrestling 18. The event will be held at the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, January 22. Ospreay will put his Warrior Wrestling Championship up for grabs against Cage. Here’s the announcement:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Cage, Warrior Wrestling, Will Ospreay, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading