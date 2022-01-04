wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage Title Match to Headline Warrior Wrestling 18
– Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay has been announced as the main event for Warrior Wrestling 18. The event will be held at the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, January 22. Ospreay will put his Warrior Wrestling Championship up for grabs against Cage. Here’s the announcement:
The main event for Warrior Wrestling 18 in the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on January 22nd is set!
Will Ospreay defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Brian Cage!!
