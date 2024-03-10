Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson Confirmed For AEW Dynasty

A wrestling dream match has been confirmed for AEW Dynasty, as Will Ospreay will take on Bryan Danielson. Danielson interrupted Ospreay on last Wednesday’s Dynamite and Ospreay returned the favor on tonight’s Collision. He noted that he respects Danielson and thanked him for all he’s done in wrestling. Danielson then challenged Ospreay to a match at Dynasty, which was accepted.

Dynasty takes place in St. Louis on April 21. So far, this is the only match announced.

