Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a match between Will Ospreay and Claudio Castagnoli for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The episode takes place in Indianapolis on April 17. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

