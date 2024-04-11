wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a match between Will Ospreay and Claudio Castagnoli for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The episode takes place in Indianapolis on April 17. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart
Next Wednesday, 4/17
Indianapolis, IN
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@ClaudioCSRO vs @WillOspreay
This match could steal any show.
2 of the best wrestlers alive fight
1-on-1 for the first time ever in Indy live on TBS!
Claudio vs Ospreay
Next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/UKlzfDrnjJ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024