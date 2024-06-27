Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay will battle Daniel Garcia on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Ospreay issue the challenge to Garcia for next week, which Garcia agreed to. The AEW International Championship will be on the line, as well as the AEW World Championship should Ospreay win it at Forbidden Door.

In addition, the Young Bucks announced that they will be introducing a “wild card” into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament who will face Jeff Jarrett in the quarterfinals. They promised the wild card will win the tournament and bring the World Title to the Elite.

The updated card for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal Match: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson or Shingo Takagi

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card (Assigned By Young Bucks)

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

