Will Ospreay Vs. Davey Richards Official For Warrior Wrestling 22
Will Ospreay and Davey Richards are set to collide at Warrior Wrestling 22 next month. It was announced during Saturday’s show that Ospreay, who defended his title against Blake Christian, will take on Richards at the May 28th event in St. Louis.
Ospreay called Richards out, noting that he’s been waiting eight years for this particular match to happen. Ospreay will defend his Warrior Wrestling Championship against Richards at the event.
Also announced for the show is Jeff Cobb vs. JONAH.
I’ve waited 8 years for revenge.
May 28th
Ospreay Vs Richards / @WarriorWrstlng pic.twitter.com/3sBUlwN6fY
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 24, 2022
