Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page Confirmed On Dynamite As AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event

Will Ospreay and Hangman Page will main event AEW Double Or Nothing, as confirmed on this week’s Dynamite. The two men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finalists appeared in a promo segment on Wednesday’s show, during which is was confirmed that the two will main event Sunday’s PPV.

Hangman talked about how he needed to win as he’s wasted two years of his life on grief, sorrow, and hate. Meanwhile, Ospreay said that he wanted the Hangman Page who beat Jon Moxley to show up at Double or Nothing.

We’ll have a full, updated card for Double Or Nothing after tonight’s show.