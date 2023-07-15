– Will Ospreay is going to face Naomichi Marufuji. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced earlier today that NJPW star and IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will face longtime veteran and former GHC Heavyweight Champion Naomichi Marufuji at the promotion’s 25th anniversary show later in September.

Ospreay said on the matchup, “This means more to me than anyone will ever understand. I’m honored to step foot on the Ark and face my hero Marufuji San. September 17th. @noah_marufuji_/ @noah_ghc”

The Pro Wrestling NOAH 25th Anniversary show is scheduled for September 17 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can check out the announcement of the matchup below.