– In a post on social media, AEW star Will Ospreay expressed his opinion on wrestling tournaments. He noted that he’d like to see AEW bring together more tournaments, such as a King of Trios, Tag League, and a Women’s Continental Classic as potential ideas.

Will Ospreay wrote, “Tournaments are the heart of pro wrestling. It gives people opportunities to tell their own stories and potentially have someone to climb up the card with shocking wins. Love to see in AEW do a king of trios, Tag League, Women’s Continental Classic or cruiserweight/Jr cup”

Ospreay is currently scheduled to face Hangman Page in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The event will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, May 25. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.