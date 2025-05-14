wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Wants AEW To Create More Tournaments, Women’s Continental Classic
– In a post on social media, AEW star Will Ospreay expressed his opinion on wrestling tournaments. He noted that he’d like to see AEW bring together more tournaments, such as a King of Trios, Tag League, and a Women’s Continental Classic as potential ideas.
Will Ospreay wrote, “Tournaments are the heart of pro wrestling. It gives people opportunities to tell their own stories and potentially have someone to climb up the card with shocking wins. Love to see in AEW do a king of trios, Tag League, Women’s Continental Classic or cruiserweight/Jr cup”
Ospreay is currently scheduled to face Hangman Page in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The event will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, May 25. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
Tournaments are the heart of pro wrestling.
It gives people opportunities to tell their own stories and potentially have someone to climb up the card with shocking wins.
Love to see in AEW do a king of trios, Tag League, Women’s Continental Classic or cruiserweight/Jr cup https://t.co/3wKxxylbtu
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Weighs In On Criticism Of Him Saying He Loves Vince McMahon
- Joe Hendry Recalls Being Snuck Into Building For WrestleMania 41, Advice From John Cena
- Colt Cabana Reveals Original Concept Art For Family Guy Episode
- Rikishi Recalls Anoa’i Family’s Reaction To Yokozuna’s Quick WrestleMania IX Title Loss