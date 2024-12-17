– As noted, long-time in-ring rivals, Will Ospreay and Ricochet, are scheduled to face each other in the AEW Continental Classic tournament on Saturday, December 21 on the Christmas edition of AEW Collision. The upcoming matchup has seen Ospreay propose a gentlemen’s agreement with Ricochet via social media for the matchup.

Will Ospreay wrote, “Gentlemen’s agreement. If there is one minute before the time elapses. You & me stand in the middle of the ring and throw bombs till one of us drops. Holloway style. Stand & Bang. I ain’t drawing with you again. #AEWCollision”

The match goes down this weekend on Collision. AEW Christmas Collision is scheduled for Saturday, December 21. The event will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. The show will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST.