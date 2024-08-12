Will Ospreay Wants Michael Oku To Compete At AEW All In

Will Ospreay supports the notion of Michael Oku wrestling at AEW All In. Oku will defend the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Luke Jacobs at RevPro’s 12th Anniversary Show over All In weekend, and Ospreay responded to a post by Fightful asking if Oku should compete at the AEW show.

Ospreay kept the answer short and sweet with a simple “Yes.”

Oku battled MJF for the AEW American Championship at RevPro Summer Sizzler over the weekend but failed to win the title.