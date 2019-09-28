Will Ospreay Wants To Be Jushin Liger’s Final Opponent

In an interview with NJPW, Will Ospreay said that he wants to be Jushin Liger’s final opponent when he retires from professional wrestling, which he plans to do at Wrestle Kingdom in January. Here are highlights:

On Jushin Liger’s retirement: “It was really strange to hear. Everytime I hear his music, I get goosebumps. When I was 14, I’d watch the Wrestling Channel on TV in the UK, and his music and highlights would air whenever they went to commercial. He’s been such a huge part of my life, and it’s so strange to think that January we’ll see him for the last time. I’m so happy because he’s had such a great career, but so sad because I’ll never see him wrestle again, or never wrestle again. It’s heartbreaking. I’d love to be the last. That would be one of the coolest things of my life. If he wanted me to be his last match, I’d love to be his last match.”

On if his misses fighting Hiromu Takahashi: “Yes! I genuinely miss just being challenged. I don’t want to sound horrible or egotistical, but I feel that ever since KUSHIDA left, I’m the only true junior heavyweight that NJPW is depending on. Every time there’s a showcase for the junior heavyweight division, they look straight to me. Yeah, I know ELP won the Super J-Cup, but nobody is talking about him. Every time there’s a showcase match for the junior heavyweights, be it singles or tag, the responsibility for that goes straight on my shoulders. Hiromu brought so much energy, and a different persona to the division. It made things so much more interesting; our personalities could bounce off one another, and our matches would be so…you just couldn’t miss those matches. Do I think the junior heavyweight division would be nothing without me? No, absolutely not, but I do think that the other juniors need to step up, because right now I feel I’m carrying the whole division on my shoulders.”

On why he chose NJPW: “I chose New Japan because… I had three options at the time, offers from NJPW, TNA and WWE. I wanted to wrestle in Japan at the time, so I chose New Japan. I’m a very motivated person, and when Kenny (Omega) the (Young) Bucks and KUSHIDA left, I saw an opportunity. That’s what led to sitting down and deciding to move here permanently.”