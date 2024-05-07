Will Ospreay Wants To Travel the World For AEW, Help It Grow

Will Ospreay thinks that he can help AEW grow by bringing it across the world, noting that as his goal. Ospreay appeared on the Swerve City Podcast and talked about how he was able to grow through his travel to different parts of the world, noting that he wants to help AEW the same way. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On wanting to travel the world with AEW: “For me, I’m a guy that enjoys seeing the world. I love doing that. Coming over here, obviously, I bring a little bit of flavor from around the world. I don’t want to forget about what made me. My main goal, I want to take AEW everywhere. I want to do shows in Tokyo, I want to do shows in Osaka, I want to do shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Dublin. That’s my main thing with AEW. I do want to take it around the world because I do believe that travel broadens us.”

On how he’s grown through his travel: “What made me a man — [Swerve] knew me as a kid. I was annoying. I was a bit full on, but I didn’t know shit about myself. I was learning about everything at such a young age and almost using social media more as a diary rather than a platform to promote. It happens. I got to learn and every single time I let anybody down, I came back on my knees and was ready to go to work to prove myself. Every single time I’ve grown up, I’ve matured, I’m in a position now where I’m a parent. I know who I am as a human being, but I still believe it’s because of everything I’ve done. Every person I’ve met. Every fan I’ve shaken hands with. Every wrestler I’ve wrestled. I believe the best way AEW can grow is by traveling and wanting to do more pay-per-views out in Japan, Mexico, Canada, England, Europe, every where. That’s my goal with AEW.”