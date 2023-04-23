wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Says His War With Kenny Omega Isn’t Over Yet
April 23, 2023 | Posted by
Will Ospreay may have lost the IWGP US Championship to Kenny Omega, but he says that won’t the end of the story. Ospreay had a back and forth with Don Callis on Twitter after Ospreay shared a picture of himself with the 1PW Championship, calling himself “a war you’ll never win.”
Callis replied with a photo of Omega with the US Championship from Wrestle Kingdom, where Omega defeated Ospreay. That brought a quick response from Ospreay in which he told Callis, “War ain’t over dickhead.”
I’m a war you’ll never win, but I love the optimism.
📷 @tonyknox
©️ @1ProWrestling pic.twitter.com/p5UgAQCIyY
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 23, 2023
War ain’t over dickhead
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Draft Graphic Reveals All Main Roster Superstars Who Are Eligible
- Jim Ross Recalls Trying To Sign RVD In 1997, RVD Refusing To Put Over Road Dogg
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’