Will Ospreay Says His War With Kenny Omega Isn’t Over Yet

Will Ospreay may have lost the IWGP US Championship to Kenny Omega, but he says that won’t the end of the story. Ospreay had a back and forth with Don Callis on Twitter after Ospreay shared a picture of himself with the 1PW Championship, calling himself “a war you’ll never win.”

Callis replied with a photo of Omega with the US Championship from Wrestle Kingdom, where Omega defeated Ospreay. That brought a quick response from Ospreay in which he told Callis, “War ain’t over dickhead.”