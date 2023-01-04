Will Ospreay Weighs In On Potential Crossover Matches Such as Seth Rollins

Will Ospreay says is open to facing anyone, whether it be from WWE, AEW or anyone else. Ospreay, who is facing Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with Sportkeeda’s WrestleBinge and was asked about potential crossover matches. You can check out some highlights below:

On potential crossover matches: “I mean, I never know how far the door is open, because I’m normally just focused in on myself, family, and whatever is in front of me at the moment. But like, if the door is open then let them all come in. I don’t just say I feel like I’m the best in the world just because everyone else gets to say it when they do a good match. No one’s every really had the year that I’ve had in terms of travel, in terms of consistency, in terms of variety. I don’t think there’s anyone that’s been able to put on the caliber of matches that I have been able to put out there on a whatever basis.

“I mean obviously, if the WWE door is open it’s always fascinating. It’s kind of like, bring all your guys, see if any of them match up to my ability. I am always up for that. And same goes to AEW, same goes to NOAH, same goes to All-Japan, like if the doors open let it come open.”

On a potential match with Rollins: “I think it would be good to — I mean, obviously all the smoke is cleared between myself and Seth. But like, there’s always that desire or want to see two guys just beat the crap out of one another, right? So if Seth’s still got a bit of an issue, then I’ve got a bit of an issue. So he’s more than welcome to come over to Japan.”

