Will Ospreay Says Willow Nightingale & More Want To Work With Pro Wrestling EVE

Will Ospreay says that several members of the AEW women’s roster have expressed interest in working with Pro Wrestling EVE in the UK. Ospreay spoke with Grapple Theory recently and during the conversation he talked about the continued rise of women’s wrestling and noted that Willow Nightingale and others have asked him about working in EVE.

“I think a lot of women’s wrestling now is coming to the forefront, and the women can do things just as good as the guys if you’re giving them the time,” Ospreay said (per Fightful). “At EVE, we give them the time and we give them the ability to be able to tell their story how they want to do it and the fact that I get to put these fine little details behind it, honestly, the momentum’s shifting our way.”

He continued, “I’ve got people like Willow Nightingale, Sky Blue, Queen Aminata, all saying like, we would love to come over to EVE. The name is getting out there. So for me, this is about striking while the iron is hot.”

Ospreay works with EVE behind the scenes as a producer and a member of the creative team.