wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Wins NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 26
Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi at the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals this morning to win the entire tournament and earn a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. He will face Dragon Lee on June 9 at Dominion. You can see Larry Csonka’s full report here.
.@WillOspreay has done the impossible! Will Ospreay has slayed the Dragon! Shingo Takagi's undefeated streak is over! Will Ospreay is the Best of the Super Juniors!! #njbosj #NJPW
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
STORM BREAKER!!! @WillOspreay #NJPW #njbosj
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 5, 2019
Nasty Poison 'Rana from @WillOspreay! #njbosj #NJPW
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
SHOOTING STAR SENTON!!!! @WillOspreay #njbosj #NJPW
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
