Will Ospreay Wins NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 26

Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi at the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals this morning to win the entire tournament and earn a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. He will face Dragon Lee on June 9 at Dominion. You can see Larry Csonka’s full report here.

