Will Ospreay Wins NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 26

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi at the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals this morning to win the entire tournament and earn a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. He will face Dragon Lee on June 9 at Dominion. You can see Larry Csonka’s full report here.

