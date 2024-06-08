– As previously noted, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay had the week off from AEW programming. Instead, he took the time to do some work behind-the-scenes at last night’s Pro Wrestling EVE EVE 123: One More With Feelings in London, England. Ospreay ended up appearing during the broadcast being beaten down by several wrestlers. Ospreay also later revealed he was helping produce the event.

Will Ospreay wrote on his X account, “Last night I was helping produce for @ProWrestlingEVE I had an absolute brilliant time getting to work with all the girls as they put on such an incredible show from top to bottom. Spoke with Dann & schedule dependent I’ll be about more. Thank you so much for the opportunity to help out in anyway I could, it was such a pleasure to work with you all.”

You can view Ospreay’s comments, along with a clip of him being beaten down during the event, below: