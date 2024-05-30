wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Wins World Title Shot In Casino Gauntlet On AEW Dynamite

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title after winning the Casino Gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Ospreay win the main event match, earning a match with Strickland for the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The match featured several surprise appearances including Mistico, Shota Umino, Lio Rush, and Hechicero. Ospreay last defeated Orange Cassidy to win the match.

