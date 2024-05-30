Will Ospreay Wins World Title Shot In Casino Gauntlet On AEW Dynamite

May 29, 2024 | Posted by

Will Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title after winning the Casino Gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Ospreay win the main event match, earning a match with Strickland for the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The match featured several surprise appearances including Mistico, Shota Umino, Lio Rush, and Hechicero. Ospreay last defeated Orange Cassidy to win the match.

The warpath RAGES ON for RUSH! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@rushtoroblanco pic.twitter.com/HxP889MtDl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024

This should be fun! PAC enters at Number 2! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/HebNeH6ff8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024

There is ZERO love lost between PAC and Jay White! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ | @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/OQ82VJyoMc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024

Can the returning Lio Rush overcome all of his opponents and punch his ticket to #ForbiddenDoor?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IamLioRush | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/d3x9ZtIK1A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024

Despite being beaten down by Trent Beretta earlier tonight, Orange Cassidy rolls the dice for his chance to walk through the #ForbiddenDoor! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@OrangeCAssidy | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/HmfOZeTgrN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024

THE BILLY GOAT DID IT! Will Ospreay will challenge #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #ForbiddenDoor on June 30th! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/Ywzbx7Eelf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024