wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Wins World Title Shot In Casino Gauntlet On AEW Dynamite
Will Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title after winning the Casino Gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Ospreay win the main event match, earning a match with Strickland for the title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
The match featured several surprise appearances including Mistico, Shota Umino, Lio Rush, and Hechicero. Ospreay last defeated Orange Cassidy to win the match.
The warpath RAGES ON for RUSH!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@rushtoroblanco pic.twitter.com/HxP889MtDl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
This should be fun! PAC enters at Number 2!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/HebNeH6ff8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
There is ZERO love lost between PAC and Jay White!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ | @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/OQ82VJyoMc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Místico is here!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@caristicomx pic.twitter.com/jKAScuGLEg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
The NEW #AEW International Champion wants his opportunity at the World Championship!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @caristicomx | @BASTARDPAC | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/uTM9GxfqHJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
PLANTED. DOUBLE PLANTED!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Shooter_us | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/8UPCgsACCF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
PLANTED. DOUBLE PLANTED!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Shooter_us | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/8UPCgsACCF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Can the returning Lio Rush overcome all of his opponents and punch his ticket to #ForbiddenDoor?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IamLioRush | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/d3x9ZtIK1A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Can the returning Lio Rush overcome all of his opponents and punch his ticket to #ForbiddenDoor?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IamLioRush | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/d3x9ZtIK1A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Can the returning Lio Rush overcome all of his opponents and punch his ticket to #ForbiddenDoor?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IamLioRush | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/d3x9ZtIK1A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Despite being beaten down by Trent Beretta earlier tonight, Orange Cassidy rolls the dice for his chance to walk through the #ForbiddenDoor!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@OrangeCAssidy | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/HmfOZeTgrN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
THE BILLY GOAT DID IT!
Will Ospreay will challenge #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #ForbiddenDoor on June 30th!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/Ywzbx7Eelf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
THE BILLY GOAT DID IT!
Will Ospreay will challenge #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #ForbiddenDoor on June 30th!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/Ywzbx7Eelf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes