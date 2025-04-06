Will Ospreay Says He Wants To Wrestle Samoa Joe In AEW

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), Will Ospreay said that he wants to face Samoa Joe in an AEW ring as he wanted to be pushed to his limits. Ospreay noted that he’s never had the chance to wrestle Joe before.

He said: “So, one of the ties I have with pro wrestling is that AJ Styles is a huge influence in my wrestling. I’ve loved his work ever since I remember watching him. There’s someone in AEW that I’ve never actually crossed paths with but has such a tie to him, and I was thinking about it for so long. I was like, ‘You know what, I’d love to wrestle him,’ Samoa Joe. I’ve never wrestled Samoa Joe. It’s been one of those things, yeah, bruv. I’ve never wrestled him, never crossed paths with him. I feel like that’s someone that has such a tie to him and knows AJ so well. I think they’re best buds. Just to be able to be — I want to feel that. I want to be tested. I want to be pushed to my limits. So that’s something that I would love to do.“