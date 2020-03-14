wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Teaming With WrestleTalk to Deliver Live & Free Wrestling on YouTube, Ospreay vs. Bea Priestly Set for March 16
– WrestleTalk and Will Ospreay are teaming up to produce some live and free wrestling shows to help the indie talents who are not able to work and wrestle right now due to recent circumstances involving the coronavirus. As of now, the first planned event is called WrestleTalk Showcase: No Fans Monday. It’s currently scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 3:00 pm EST. It will be available for free on YouTube. You can check out the announcement below.
The card will feature for the first-time ever, Will Ospreay vs. Bea Priestly. Also, David Starr, The OJMO, Callum Newman, Nathan Cruz, and Rampage Brown will be in action for the card. All the proceeds donated during the stream will go directly to the wrestlers and crew who are working on the show for free.
Ospreay Vs Priestley.
Monday 16th March. Live on YouTube
FREE to watch.
7pm GMT / 3pm EST / 12pm PSThttps://t.co/hFp8rJ46pU
Support Wrestling – Screw Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vXvh85nE1U
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 13, 2020
