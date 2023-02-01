wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Writes Message to Kota Ibushi Following NJPW Exit
– As previously reported, Kota Ibushi’s NJPW contract recently expired, and he’s now a free agent for the wrestling business. NJPW star and former rival Will Ospreay shared a heartfelt message to Kota Ibushi on Twitter, saying goodbye to his frien.
Will Ospreay wrote to Ibushi, “You’ve honestly gone from someone I’ve looked up too and wanted to be like. To an amazing rival & great friend. I hope whichever direction you take, you’re happy. See you down the road for another one.”
You’ve honestly gone from someone I’ve looked up too and wanted to be like.
To an amazing rival & great friend.
I hope whichever direction you take, you’re happy.
See you down the road for another one. pic.twitter.com/NZWEhGSsGi
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) February 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Pitched Stories As RAW GM, Why Bret Hart Vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen In WCW
- Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
- Backstage Update on Plans for Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39