Will Ospreay Writes Message to Kota Ibushi Following NJPW Exit

– As previously reported, Kota Ibushi’s NJPW contract recently expired, and he’s now a free agent for the wrestling business. NJPW star and former rival Will Ospreay shared a heartfelt message to Kota Ibushi on Twitter, saying goodbye to his frien.

Will Ospreay wrote to Ibushi, “You’ve honestly gone from someone I’ve looked up too and wanted to be like. To an amazing rival & great friend. I hope whichever direction you take, you’re happy. See you down the road for another one.”