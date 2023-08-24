wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Says AEW Played Wrong Entrance Music Last Night, Wants ‘Elevated’ For All In

August 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho Will Ospreay Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay said that AEW played the wrong entrance music for his in-ring segment with Chris Jericho on last night’s Dynamite. He added that he wants the right song, ‘Elevated’ to be used for AEW All In.

He wrote: “Oi no heat @AEW production office, once again I don’t work there so I’m not mad, but same sense I don’t know who to talk to about this. But guys played the wrong music last night. Please ensure “Elevated” is played for Wembley.

