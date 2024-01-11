Will Ospreay Says WWE Had Made An Offer To Him, Says He Trusts Tony Khan

WIll Ospreay has confirmed that there was an offer made to him from WWE before he ultimately chose to sign with AEW. Ospreay recently spoke with https://www.gamespot.com/articles/will-ospreay-on-assassins-creed-entrance-gear-leaving-njpw-and-his-aew-goals/1100-6520240/ target=new>Gamespot for a new interview and during the conversation he confirmed that he had an offer on the table from WWE, and that his trust in Tony Khan was a big reason why he chose AEW. You can see a couple highlights from his comments below:

On his trust in Tony Khan: “I want to know what I’m doing within the ring, and the rest, for me, is easy,” he said. “What more could you want from a boss?”

On believing he can challenge himself in AEW: “There’s something for me to climb, there’s something for me to build upon. That first match with Chris Jericho, who is one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, was probably the biggest star in the company at that time. I want to progress from that. I want to see what other bucket [list items] I can tick. I want to go for championships. I want to go for world titles. I want to see what I can actually do because I’ve never been put in these situations. New Japan is a sports-based wrestling product, it isn’t really known for its on-screen personalities. So this is all new for me and I just want to test myself. I want to try my very best to swim in waters I’m not very sure of, so for me, this is all a challenge.”