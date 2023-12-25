– As previously reported, AJPW announced that a Superstar from WWE NXT will be going to Japan on January 3 to compete against the Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion for the title at New Year’s Giant Series on January 3, 2024. Earlier today, AJPW released a new video from WWE NXT’s William Regal, announcing that his son Charlie Dempsey will be making his AJPW debut at the event competing against the champion.

Charlie Dempsey will face the winner of the upcoming title bout between reigning Triple Crown Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima and Kento Miyahara on December 31 at #ajpwMANIAx. Regal noted that this is the first time that he’s telling people publicly that Dempsey is his son.

William Regal returned to WWE earlier this year after a stint in AEW following his previous WWE release in 2021. This is his first time appearing on camera since he returned to WWE. AJPW New Year’s Giant Series 2024 will be held on January 3, 2024 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.