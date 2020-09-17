William Regal Announces Gauntlet Eliminator Match For Next Week’s NXT

William Regal made his second big announcement on NXT, revealing that the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match will take place next week. Regal announced the match on this week’s episode, noting that the five-man match will crown a new #1 contender to Finn Balor’s NXT Championship for NXT Takeover on October 4th.

The participants in the match have not yet been revealed. Regal announced that two stars will start the match with another competitor entering every four minutes. Eliminations are done by pinfall or submission only, with the ultimate winner going on to earn a match with Balor at Takeover.

The updated card for next week’s show is:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Participants TBA

* NXT Women’s Champion #1 Contender’s Battle Royal Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas