wrestling / News
William Regal Announces Gauntlet Eliminator Match For Next Week’s NXT
William Regal made his second big announcement on NXT, revealing that the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match will take place next week. Regal announced the match on this week’s episode, noting that the five-man match will crown a new #1 contender to Finn Balor’s NXT Championship for NXT Takeover on October 4th.
The participants in the match have not yet been revealed. Regal announced that two stars will start the match with another competitor entering every four minutes. Eliminations are done by pinfall or submission only, with the ultimate winner going on to earn a match with Balor at Takeover.
The updated card for next week’s show is:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Participants TBA
* NXT Women’s Champion #1 Contender’s Battle Royal Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas
#WWENXT's roster is too stacked to do a regular No. 1 Contender's match for @FinnBalor's #NXTTitle.
Let @RealKingRegal present to you the FIRST-EVER #GauntletEliminator Match: pic.twitter.com/1YSXMxS6I5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 17, 2020
NEXT WEEK's #WWENXT is going to be GOOD.
🔥 No. 1 Contender's #BattleRoyal to determine @shirai_io's next challenger!
🔥 @NXTCiampa vs. @JakeAtlas_ ! pic.twitter.com/bTRttA2Ko7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, Hogan Getting Booed During 1994 Feud With Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Discusses How Vince McMahon and WWE Viewed Former WCW Employees, His Toughest Opponents In The Ring
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member