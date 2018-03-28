William Regal Announces NXT North American Title, EC3 & More Set to Compete In Match

– William Regal announced that the inaugural NXT North American Champion will be crowned at NXT Takeover: New Orleans. Regal confirmed on Wednesday’s episode that NXT is getting the secondary championship, and that first champion will be decided at Takeover. EC3 then interrupted, believing that Regal created the title for him, but Regal said that while he’s happy EC3 is here that isn’t the case. He announced that EC3 will compete with five other NXT stars in a ladder match for the championship.

Later in the show, Regal announced that Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream would also be competitors in the match.

Did NXT just become N-X-3?! @therealec3 has his eyes on the brand new North American Championship! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MY4m6YGmYH — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2018