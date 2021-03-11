wrestling / News
William Regal’s Big Announcements To Kick Off Tonight’s WWE NXT
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
WWE NXT will start with its big announcements, as William Regal will kick off tonight’s episode. WWE announced on Wednesday afternoon that Regal will start the show with his two “game-changing” announcements, as you can see below.
NXT is live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT tonight, and 411 will have live coverage as always.
TWO #WWENXT championships on the line TONIGHT!
PLUS, GM Mr Regal has TWO game-changing announcements at the top of the show.
See you there 8/7c on @USA_Network 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/cgwtLoZcSo
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) March 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Comments On Hall of Fame Induction Of Molly Holly
- Joey Janela Says His Critics Should Get Strep Throat, ‘Maybe Death’
- Date Revealed For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame, Two Classes Inducted
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction