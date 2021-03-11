wrestling / News

William Regal’s Big Announcements To Kick Off Tonight’s WWE NXT

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
William Regal NXT

WWE NXT will start with its big announcements, as William Regal will kick off tonight’s episode. WWE announced on Wednesday afternoon that Regal will start the show with his two “game-changing” announcements, as you can see below.

NXT is live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT tonight, and 411 will have live coverage as always.

